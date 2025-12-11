Pentagon Launches New AI Platform

The Pentagon is hitching much of its AI future to Google's biggest brain. Defense officials say they've selected Alphabet's Gemini for Government—Google's tailored version of its flagship AI model—to power a new platform called GenAI.mil, which will be available to about 3 million civilian and military employees, Bloomberg reports. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a video on X that artificial intelligence will be central to "the future of American warfare" and highlighted its use in rapidly sorting through video and imagery. "The future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled AI," he said.

The Pentagon describes GenAI.mil as the backbone of an "AI-driven culture change" meant to shape how the US fights in digital domains for years to come. The move formalizes a shift from small pilot projects to making generative AI a standard tool across the Defense Department's sprawling bureaucracy and combat commands. "Victory belongs to those who embrace real innovation," Hegseth said in a memo to all personnel, per Stars and Stripes. "AI should be in your battle rhythm every single day. It should be your teammate."





The decision follows a $200 million contract Google Cloud announced in July to provide AI services to the Pentagon, part of a broader push that also includes deals with OpenAI, Elon Musk's xAI, and Anthropic, reports Bloomberg. Google already supplies AI tools to the Navy, Air Force, and the Defense Innovation Unit.