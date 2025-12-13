20% of Today's Jobs Didn't Exist in 2000

Not surprisingly, you can thank, or blame, artificial intelligence for a new surge in this trend, with the story noting that many new job titles are far from self-explanatory. One person quoted is Brad Peebles, who's an "AI toxicology analyst." Meaning, he uses artificial intelligence to assess how bad a particular chemical spill is, then advises a company how to proceed on cleanup. But he often skips the "AI" part when telling people what he does, because he says it's polarizing for many.

Maybe more of a head-scratcher is "knowledge architect," which has nothing to do with drawing blueprints. Tech writer Danielle Abril of the Washington Post recently provided an explainer of this and 15 other new job titles. For the record, a knowledge architect:

"Provides expertise to shape what an AI agent knows, its skills, and how accurately it accomplishes tasks. Also is responsible for ensuring that the actions AI agents take have the proper context and reflect the business. At KPMG, the required skills for this job include understanding how to structure information in knowledge graphs and the ability to describe data in a domain or context."

Other jobs explained include "AI conversation designer" and "orchestration engineer."