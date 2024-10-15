NFL Chooses Site of 2028 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons, following a vote of approval by NFL team owners on Tuesday at the league's annual fall meeting. This will be the fourth time the NFL's championship game is played in Atlanta and the second in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site where the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, the AP reports. The first two Super Bowls held in Atlanta were at the now-demolished Georgia Dome in 1994 and 2000. New Orleans will host the game following this season. It then goes to California for two years, with the San Francisco Bay Area hosting in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2027.