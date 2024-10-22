Bad News for Democrats in Pennsylvania Senate Race

With two weeks to go to Election Day, Democrats will be flustered by what they're seeing in the Pennsylvania Senate race. The contest between longtime Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick, formerly viewed as leaning toward the Democrat, is now a "toss-up," according to election forecaster Cook Political Report . The Monday update pushed the three-term incumbent to request further campaign donations so he can finish strong, reports the Tri-County Independent . "What we do right now will determine the outcome of this election," Casey wrote on X . McCormick, meanwhile, vowed , "Pennsylvanians want CHANGE. And we're going to deliver it."

Casey once had a decent polling lead over McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO who served in former President George W. Bush's Treasury Department. But "polling averages now put Casey only about two percentage points ahead of his rival" in the battleground state, per the Independent. "Both Republican and Democratic internal polls show this is now a margin-of-error race, with Casey holding a slim, statistically insignificant lead of between one and two points," writes Jessica Taylor at Cook Political Report. The outlet reports a recent ad from Casey, showing he sides with former President Trump on trade and tariffs, is one reason behind the shift, per the Hill.

In bad news for Republicans, the Cook Political Report also signaled heightened competition in Nebraska, shifting the race between GOP Sen. Deb Fischer and independent union leader Dan Osborn from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican." "An upset win by Osborn could factor in to mitigate a loss for Democrats in Montana," Taylor writes, per the Hill. However, it's expected Fischer "makes it across the finish line" after receiving a $3 million boost from the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC. Democrats are defending three other Senate seats in toss-up races in Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin, per Axios. Democrats need to maintain their current 51 Senate seats to stay in the majority. (More Pennsylvania stories.)