Diddy's Look at Trial: 'Soft,' 'Gentle'

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial began Monday in New York, the rapper presented quite a different image than the one the public is used to. In lieu of his sometimes extravagant outfits, he appeared in court wearing glasses, with graying hair and goatee, and donning a dark sweater over a collared white shirt. (He was given permission by the judge to wear his own clothes during the trial, NBC News reports.) He also put forth an air of fretfulness, the Wall Street Journal reports: The defense at one point during the day's proceedings asked for a bathroom break, and when the judge suggested waiting a little longer, Combs said "I'm sorry your honor. I'm a little nervous today" and was given the break. The Washington Post describes his vibe as "gentle and unimposing."