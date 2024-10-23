The Reviews Are in for Trump's McDonald's Shift

The owner of the Pennsylvania McDonald's franchise where former President Trump worked for a short time Sunday might be regretting his decision to open his doors to the Republican presidential nominee. The franchise's Yelp page has been flooded with one-star reviews, accusing the owner of hosting "a fake political photo op," of "supporting fascists," and of exploiting workers "for political purpose." "The McDonalds corporation should end its business relationship with you immediately," one review reads in part, per Newsweek . Other posts detail complaints against Trump himself.

"Saw a picture of an elderly old man serving French fries with no hair net or gloves. Isn't this a heath code violation?" reads one. Another reads, "The fries were too salty as if someone who lost a major election had been crying over them for an hour," per CNN. A Yelp alert notes the restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose is receiving increased public attention due to media reporting, and reviews have been "temporarily disabled ... as we work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events," per WHTM.

The criticism extends beyond Yelp, however. Some X users have vowed never to visit a McDonald's again, while internet searches for "boycott McDonald's" surged for a time on Monday morning, per ABC News. In an internal memo issued Sunday, McDonald's said it did not invite Trump nor seek the attention his visit brought to the fast-food chain. It said franchise owner and operator Derek Giacomantonio was approached by local law enforcement about Trump's wish to visit a McDonald's and agreed to the visit based on the value that "we open our doors to everyone." (More McDonald's stories.)