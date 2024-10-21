Trump Works a Shift at McDonald's

Donald Trump kept his promise and actually did work a (very brief) shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's Sunday, learning how to prepare french fries and fill Happy Meals as well as working the drive-thru window. "Hello, everybody. It's my first day at McDonald's, I'm looking for a job," he said upon entering the fast food establishment, Fox News reports. Early on in his time at the drive-thru window, he said, "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," repeating his claim that Kamala Harris never worked at Mickey D's while she was in college, as she says she has. Trump has not offered any evidence for his insistence Harris never worked there, the AP reports. His doubt seems to stem from the fact that she did not include the job on her resume when she started looking for a position as a law clerk.
Fox puts the number of Trump supporters surrounding the Feasterville-Trevose restaurant in the thousands. But those who went through the drive-thru line and were served by the former president were selected in advance by Trump's campaign in tandem with the restaurant, their cars were screened and searched by the Secret Service, and anyone in the vehicle was wanded, NBC News reports. No one actually ordered food; they just got whatever Trump gave them, the Washington Post reports. The former president worked at the fry station for about 5 minutes and the drive-thru for about 15, per the newspaper. Trump, who has spoken often about his love of McDonald's, also handed out fries and answered questions from reporters who came through the drive-thru line. Some quotes:
- Those fries: "It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast," he said of the fry-making process. "We got the salt on it. Never touches the human hand," he added in what the New York Post calls "a nod to his germophobic tendencies." NBC notes he "marveled" multiple times at the scooper used to package the fries.
- Trump's takeaway: "I really wanted to do this all my life," Trump said before starting. "I like this job," he said later, adding that he'd be willing to do it again.
- On the house: "There will be no charge," Trump told a drive-thru customer. "Trump is paying for it. … This is all on Trump, am I allowed to do that?"
- More serious matters: Asked about whether he would accept the results of next month's election, Trump said, "Sure, if it's a fair election," and added that he wants a landslide victory that's "too big to rig." Asked about the idea of raising the minimum wage, all he did was comment on the beauty of the process at McDonald's and how hard the employees work. He also said he recently spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though he didn't give many details: "They're certainly in a better position and fortunately they didn't listen to Biden and Harris," he said.
- From the McDonald's owner: He said in a statement he granted the Trump campaign's request so that the former president could "observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald's."
- From the Harris campaign: "When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie," a Harris campaign spokesperson said. "He can't understand what it's like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it."
