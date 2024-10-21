Trump Works a Shift at McDonald's

Donald Trump kept his promise and actually did work a (very brief) shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's Sunday, learning how to prepare french fries and fill Happy Meals as well as working the drive-thru window. "Hello, everybody. It's my first day at McDonald's, I'm looking for a job," he said upon entering the fast food establishment, Fox News reports. Early on in his time at the drive-thru window, he said, "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," repeating his claim that Kamala Harris never worked at Mickey D's while she was in college, as she says she has. Trump has not offered any evidence for his insistence Harris never worked there, the AP reports. His doubt seems to stem from the fact that she did not include the job on her resume when she started looking for a position as a law clerk.