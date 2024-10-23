Abortions Have Only Become More Prevalent

Abortion bans haven't decreased the prevalence of the practice in the US overall. Abortions have increased nationwide as well as in nearly every state that has banned abortion since 2020, the New York Times reports, based on "the most comprehensive account of all abortions by state since the overturning of Roe v. Wade." The study by WeCount uses abortion tallies from all known abortion providers in the US as well as estimates in states that do not provide data. These are compared with 2020 clinic survey data supplied by the Guttmacher Institute.



The numbers: Nationwide, there were about 587,000 abortions in the first six months of this year, a more than 12% increase from the same period in 2023, per the Times. There were about 98,000 per month on average, compared with 88,000 in late 2023, per Al Jazeera. Nearly 80% were provided in-person, CNN reports.