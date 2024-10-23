Trump Canceled 'Make America Healthy Again' Event

Donald Trump has nixed another debate with rival Kamala Harris, canceled various interviews , and even pulled out of an NRA rally in the final lead-up to Election Day. Now, another cancellation to throw onto the pile: A virtual "Make America Healthy Again" town hall that the former president was set to hold with supporters Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and ex-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday afternoon was taken off the agenda, with organizers citing "changes in Trump's schedule," per Politico .

The event had been set to livestream on X and focus on RFK Jr.'s "health agenda and contributions to the Trump campaign," the outlet notes, adding that the event had already been canceled one other time, after Hurricane Milton. Reports of Trump's "exhaustion" on the campaign trail have circulated, and NBC News notes that he's been spotted seemingly falling asleep at some of the recent events he's attended. USA Today reports that Trump did have two other public appointments he kept on Tuesday, including a roundtable geared toward Hispanic voters in Doral, Florida, and an evening rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

At the Doral roundtable, Trump slammed "lazy" Harris for not having any campaigning events on her schedule that day (she'd done two sit-down interviews instead). "Who the hell takes off when you have 14 days left?" Trump said. It's not clear if the RFK Jr./Gabbard event will be rescheduled, but the Wall Street Journal notes that another "Make America Healthy Again" event has been set for Thursday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with RFK Jr. and Dr. Phil McGraw. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)