NRA's Trump Rally Called Off

Exactly two weeks before Election Day, Donald Trump was set to make a trip to Georgia to appear at an NRA rally—a last push in a battleground state where he leads Kamala Harris by nearly 2 points to appeal to conservative voters especially keen on gun rights. Now, that "Defend the 2nd Amendment" event on Tuesday in Savannah has been canceled, due to what the NRA said Thursday were "campaign scheduling changes," reports the Wall Street Journal . "The NRA is committed to ensuring Donald Trump wins in November and returns to the White House," the group said in a statement, per the Savannah Morning News .

The statement added that the organization's PAC "just launched statewide radio ads in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia to complement a comprehensive GOTV operation and multimillion-dollar digital outreach strategy" to beat Harris. The Morning News notes that Trump's website schedule has him appearing at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend, followed by a showing at a Turning Point Action rally in Duluth, Georgia. But in combination with other recent cancellations by the Trump campaign, as well as the 78-year-old's refusal to debate Harris again, some are raising an eyebrow at this latest one, per Salon. "Not able to run for two weeks and won't make it for 4 years," one critic noted on X. (More NRA stories.)