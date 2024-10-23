Louisiana License Confirms Lana Del Rey Is Married

Congratulations are in order: There's public documentation that Lana Del Rey and alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene indeed married in Louisiana last month. After a few weeks of speculation about the status of their relationship, Del Rey and Dufrene's marriage license was signed and returned to the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court, where it was filed on Friday. The document, obtained by the AP , lists Los Angeles pastor Judah Smith, who has been Justin Bieber's pastor, as the officiant. The fifth track on Del Rey's 2023 album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is titled "Judah Smith Interlude," on which Smith is a credited co-writer.

TMZ initially reported on Sept. 26 that the singer, born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, and Dufrene had obtained a marriage license. The AP confirmed a license had been obtained from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on Sept. 23, but it was not immediately returned and processed. In Louisiana, marriage licenses are meant to be returned by the officiant to the issuing office within 10 days of the ceremony, but exceptions are made, the clerk's office said. The license was due to expire on Wednesday.

At 3:33pm on Sept. 26, the license says, Del Rey, 39, and Dufrene, 49, tied the knot in Des Allemands, Louisiana, in the bayou where he works as a captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur. The license lists a home in Des Allemands, an unincorporated community in St. Charles Parish, as the residence for both Del Rey and Dufrene. It is unclear when the couple started dating, but there are photos of the two together from as long ago as 2019, when Del Rey took one of Dufrene's tours.