Harris to State Final Argument to Voters From the Ellipse

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her closing argument to voters on Tuesday at the Ellipse in Washington, the place where then-President Donald Trump rallied supporters and urged them to march on the Capitol. Campaign officials said the Democratic presidential nominee is likely to speak about Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot , but also will address broader themes in contrasting herself to the former president, the Washington Post reports. Tuesday is one week before Election Day.

The National Park Service permit estimates 7,750 people will attend Harris' speech, per NBC News, which has seen the permit. The Ellipse is between the South Lawn of the White House and the National Mall. Harris has portrayed the Republican nominee as unfit to serve again as president and a danger to democracy, per the New York Times, and the site was chosen to put an exclamation point on that argument. She also plans to discuss what a Harris administration would look like, per CNN. Aides said Harris is planning her address as a prosecutor would, stating the evidence against Trump and then wrapping up her case for a jury—the American people.