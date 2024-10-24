Goldfish Crackers Get a 'New, Fun Grown-Up Name'

A Pepperidge Farm rebrand is trying to make a popular kids snack look like you're adulting. According to parent Campbell's Company, Goldfish crackers will temporarily be called "Chilean Sea Bass," in a ploy to draw more adults into its snacking circle, and to boost snacking numbers overall that fell off after the pandemic, reports CNN. "We know Goldfish are a lunch box icon, but the truth is, they're loved by snackers of all ages," says Danielle Brown, VP of the Goldfish unit. "So, as a playful reminder, we went ahead and gave our iconic cheddar cracker a new, fun grown-up name."