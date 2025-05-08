Bison Gores Man in Yellowstone

A Florida man visiting Yellowstone National Park got too close to its famed bison, becoming the first person to be injured by the continent's largest land animal at the park this year. The 47-year-old Cape Coral resident was gored by the bison, resulting in minor injuries, the National Park Service said Wednesday, urging visitors to stay at least 25 yards from the unpredictable and territorial animals, which can run three times faster than humans and jump over high barriers, per CBS News .

Though this is the first time a human has been injured by a bison at the park this year, bison "have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," NPS said. It said the incident happened around 3:15pm local time on Sunday in the Lake Village area, home to dining and lodging options. It's unclear if the man might face charges. While NPS continues to investigate what led up to the incident, it noted it was the man who approached the bison, not the other way around, per WPEC. (More Yellowstone National Park stories.)