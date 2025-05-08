Acting Chief Is Out After Defending FEMA's Existence

The day after he broke with the Trump administration line on eliminating FEMA, the agency's acting boss was fired. Cameron Hamilton, who was appointed by President Trump, was called to Department of Homeland Security headquarters on Thursday and dismissed, Politico reports. He was then driven back to his Federal Emergency Management Agency office, where he gathered his things and left. Hamilton's biography was quickly removed from FEMA's website, and his official account on X was archived. FEMA told Politico that David Richardson is now handling the administrator's duties. Hamilton's views on FEMA clashed with his bosses' this way:

Trump : "I think we're going to recommend that FEMA go away," the president said in January, per the New York Times, while touring the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. He also criticized the agency as "very bureaucratic" and slow. Trump signed an executive order that month creating a review council to suggest changes to FEMA, per USA Today.

: "I think we're going to recommend that FEMA go away," the president said in January, per the New York Times, while touring the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. He also criticized the agency as "very bureaucratic" and slow. Trump signed an executive order that month creating a review council to suggest changes to FEMA, per USA Today. Kristi Noem : Trump "believes that FEMA and its response in many, many circumstances has failed the American people, and that FEMA, as it exists today, should be eliminated," the Homeland Security secretary said Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

: Trump "believes that FEMA and its response in many, many circumstances has failed the American people, and that FEMA, as it exists today, should be eliminated," the Homeland Security secretary said Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Hamilton: "I do not believe it is in the best interests of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency," the acting chief told a House Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday.

While Hamilton was being fired, Noem was appearing before senators who were asking about FEMA. With fire and hurricane season just weeks away, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray told her, "We have seen an upheaval at FEMA that is going to put lives in jeopardy." North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, later said he was disappointed by the removal of Hamilton, who was not eligible for the job on a permanent basis because he lacks the emergency management experience required by law, per Politico. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, issued a statement saying Hamilton "was fired when he told the truth and refused to toe the administration line with its plans to eliminate FEMA." (More Trump administration stories.)