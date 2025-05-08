Administration Takes Deportation of 500K Migrants to Supreme Court

The Trump administration took its effort to remove more than 500,000 immigrants with temporary legal status to work and live in the US to the Supreme Court on Thursday. A judge had ruled that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem couldn't deport the group's humanitarian parole in one fell swoop, saying a determination had to be made on each case, NBC News reports. Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in the request to the Supreme Court, per CBS News , that the district court doesn't have the authority to "usurp the Executive Branch's control of foreign policy and immigration."

The Biden administration had granted the status for as long as two years to people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, saying the program promoted legal immigration and disincentivized crossing into the US at the southern border. All 532,000 migrants were sponsored by people in the US. In March, Homeland Security announced that the program participants had 30 days to leave the country and would otherwise face arrest and deportation. A challenge then was filed by a group of 23 people and a nonprofit organization, per CBS. The filing is the 14th emergency appeal the Trump administration has made to the Supreme Court since Trump took office again in January, per the Hill. (More Trump administration stories.)