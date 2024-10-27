She Died in 1866, and Mystery of Her Skull Is Finally Solved

Authorities say remains found in 1978 belonged to teenager Esther Granger of Indiana
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 27, 2024 6:06 AM CDT
An artist's rendition of 17-year-old Esther Granger, who died in 1866 in Merrillville, Indiana.   (Kane County, Illinois, Coroner's Office via AP)

There was nothing fishy about the death of Esther Granger in Indiana in 1866. In a story fitting for Halloween, however, authorities have finally unraveled a mystery regarding her skull. As NPR explains, the mystery began in 1978 when a homeowner in Batavia, Illinois, ripped down a wall and found a human skull inside. Authorities could not identify it, however, and it went into storage at the Batavia Depot Museum. There it sat, forgotten, until workers found it inside a box in 2021, per NBC News. Detectives retrieved DNA and eventually tracked down a great-great-grandson to confirm the skull belonged to Esther, per the AP.

As it turns out, her life ended as a teenager. Esther was born in 1848 in Indiana, got married at age 16, and died the following year from complications of childbirth after delivering a baby girl. "So the question remains: If she died in 1866 in Indiana, how did she end up in a wall in a house in Batavia?" says Rob Russell, coroner of Kane County in Illinois. Detectives can't say for sure, but they have an educated guess: Grave robbers. At the time Esther died, the practice was relatively common because grave robbers could make a nice profit by selling remains to physicians who were trying to learn more about anatomy.

"There is this sense of closure," says Esther's newly identified descendant, 69-year-old Wayne Svilar of Portland, Oregon. "I wish my mom were here so I could tell her the story, she would have loved it." (More strange stuff stories.)

