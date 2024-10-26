Michelle Obama's Plea: 'Take Our Lives Seriously'

Welcomed by what Politico called "an extended and ear-piercing standing ovation" in Michigan on Saturday, Michelle Obama presented a blistering denunciation of Donald Trump and a reasoned but emotional plea to elect Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 5. "By every measure, she has demonstrated that she's ready," the former first lady said in her return to the campaign trail, per the AP. "The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?" Appearing with Harris in Kalamazoo, Obama addressed:



Abortion rights: Her voice shaking with emotion, Obama warned that Trump would undermine women's health and reproductive freedom if he's returned to the White House. She asked men to think of their wives, daughters, girlfriends, and nieces, saying they could be in legal jeopardy for seeking an abortion or have miscarriages if they don't have one. Men can face "devastating consequences" from unwanted pregnancies, as well, she said, per Politico. "I am asking y'all from the core of my being to take our lives seriously," she said.