Michelle Obama's Plea: 'Take Our Lives Seriously'

Welcomed by what Politico called "an extended and ear-piercing standing ovation" in Michigan on Saturday, Michelle Obama presented a blistering denunciation of Donald Trump and a reasoned but emotional plea to elect Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 5. "By every measure, she has demonstrated that she's ready," the former first lady said in her return to the campaign trail, per the AP. "The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?" Appearing with Harris in Kalamazoo, Obama addressed:
- Abortion rights: Her voice shaking with emotion, Obama warned that Trump would undermine women's health and reproductive freedom if he's returned to the White House. She asked men to think of their wives, daughters, girlfriends, and nieces, saying they could be in legal jeopardy for seeking an abortion or have miscarriages if they don't have one. Men can face "devastating consequences" from unwanted pregnancies, as well, she said, per Politico. "I am asking y'all from the core of my being to take our lives seriously," she said.
- Uneven treatment: Obama cited a double standard in the way the media and the nation assess Harris and Trump. "We expect her to be intelligent and articulate, to have a clear set of policies, to never show too much anger, to prove time and time again that she belongs," Obama said. "But for Trump, we expect nothing at all, no understanding of policy, no ability to put together a coherent argument, no honest, no decency, no morals."
- The state of the race: Obama expressed concern for the country, saying she's having difficulty understanding why the presidential race is close. "I lay awake at night wondering, 'What in the world is going on?'" she told the crowd.
Earlier in the day, Harris visited a doctor's office in Portage to talk with health care providers and medical students about restrictions on abortion. "We are looking at a health care crisis in America that is affecting people of every background and gender," Harris told reporters before the visit.
(More Kamala Harris 2024
stories.)