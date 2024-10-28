Woman Survives 6 Days Lost in Mountains, Snake Bite

A 48-year-old photographer survived many days lost in Australia's Snowy Mountains—and a snake bite. Lovisa Sjoberg, who reportedly frequented the area to document wild horses in Kosciuszko National Park, was found alive Sunday, the BBC reports. A search had been launched for her Monday after a car company reported she had not returned the car and could not be reached, and the vehicle was later found without her in it. While the BBC reports she'd been lost in the wilderness six days, the Guardian reports she'd actually driven into the area on Oct. 15. She told rescuers she'd been bitten by what she believed to be a copperhead snake four days before she was found, and the area had been experiencing freezing temperatures at night.