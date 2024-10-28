Comedian at Trump Rally Makes Racist Jokes

A comedian's speech at Donald Trump's Sunday night rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden was being widely described as racist by media outlets. As the Hill reports, Tony Hinchcliffe, whose stage name is Kill Tony, called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," then went on to make crude remarks about Latinos. They "love making babies," he said. "There's no pulling out. They don't do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country." The comments sparked backlash from Democrats and some Republicans, too, with a Trump spokesperson ultimately clarifying that they do "not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, was speaking at a Puerto Rican restaurant in Philadelphia about her plans to help the island, her campaign said. According to the Hollywood Reporter, several Puerto Rican superstars were quick to respond to Hinchcliffe's comments. Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin all took to social media to share a Harris' video addressing Puerto Ricans and sharing her proposal for helping them. Hinchcliffe was also accused of racism toward Black people and Jewish people during his comments, at one point joking about "carving watermelons" with a Black audience member.

The night also featured Hulk Hogan, Dr. Phil McGraw, Tucker Carlson (who referred to Harris, whose parents are Indian and Jamaican, as "Samoan" and "Malaysian"), Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Reps. Byron Donalds and Elise Stefanik, and more. Businessman Grant Cardone said Harris "and her pimp handlers will destroy our country," implying prostitution on her part, the Washington Post reports. Trump's childhood friend David Rem referred to the vice president as "the devil" and "the antichrist." Later, Trump called the GOP "the party of inclusion." (Melania Trump also made a rare appearance.)