Lawsuit: Photo of Subway Sandwich in Ad Is Misleading

Anna Tollison was disappointed in the Steak & Cheese sandwich she bought at a Subway in New York City over the summer—mostly because it was quite short on the steak part, according to her new complaint against the fast-food chain. Per her proposed class-action suit filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court, Tollison says she ordered said sandwich through the mobile app on Aug. 23 from a Subway store in Jamaica, Queens, believing that the photos showing the sandwich on the app were illustrative of what she'd be picking up.

However, when she retrieved her meal and started chowing down, Tollison "realized that there was barely any steak in the sandwich and that the photographs that she relied on were grossly misleading," the suit notes. Her complaint claims that the sandwich in the app's ad "contained well over 200% more meat than what was in the actual sandwich," per Law360. Tollison says she wouldn't have bought the sandwich if she'd known.

The case represents "an egregious example of the type of advertising we're trying to stop," Tollison's lawyer tells Reuters. The suit, which is going after Subway and two subsidiary companies, is also seeking to represent any other New Yorkers who may have purchased this particular sandwich over the past three years. The complaint notes that Subway's Cheesy Garlic Steak sandwich has also been the subject of consumer griping online. The chain's actions "are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," the suit adds. (More Subway stories.)