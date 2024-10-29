Harris Readies 'Closing Argument' at Key Locale

Vice President Kamala Harris is making the "closing argument" for her presidential campaign Tuesday from the same site where Donald Trump spoke before the Capitol riot in 2021, and the choice is no accident. "It's a place that certainly we believe helps crystallize the choice in this election," said Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon, per the AP . Harris was to use her 7:30pm ET address from the grassy Ellipse near the White House to pledge to Americans that she'll work to improve their lives, while arguing her Republican opponent is only in it for himself.

"There's a big difference between he and I," Harris told reporters Monday in previewing her speech. "If he were elected, on Day 1 he's going to sit in the Oval Office working on his enemies list. On Day 1, if I am elected, which I fully expect to be, I will be working on behalf of the American people on my to-do list." Her campaign was hoping to draw a big crowd to Washington for the event. But, more critically, her campaign is hoping the setting will help catch the attention of battleground state voters who remain on the fence about whom to vote for—or whether to vote at all.

The vice president's latest address has been in the works for weeks. But aides hope her message will land with more impact after Trump's controversial rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Harris said the event "highlighted the point that I've been making throughout this campaign," adding: "He is focused and actually fixated on his grievances, on himself and on dividing our country."