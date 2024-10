Teri Garr, the quirky comedy actor who rose from background dancer in Elvis Presley movies to co-star of such favorites as Young Frankenstein and Tootsie has died at age 79. Garr died Tuesday of multiple sclerosis "surrounded by family and friends," said publicist Heidi Schaeffer, per the AP. Garr battled other health problems in recent years, and underwent an operation in January 2007 to repair an aneurysm.