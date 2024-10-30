Harris Delivers 'Closing Argument' at DC Rally

Kamala Harris told Americans on Tuesday that Donald Trump's efforts to sow division and fear are "not who we are" as she reinforced her campaign's closing argument by delivering it from the same site where the Republican former president spoke before the Capitol riot in 2021. One week out from Election Day, the vice president used the address from the grassy Ellipse near the White House to pledge to Americans that she would work to improve their lives while arguing that her Republican opponent is only in it for himself. Trump "has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other: That's who he is," Harris said. "But America, I am here tonight to say: That's not who we are."