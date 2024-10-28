Comedian Unapologetic About Puerto Rico Joke

Have you heard the one about Puerto Rico? Anyone paying even slight attention to the news over the last 24 hours has probably caught wind of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke Sunday at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally:

The joke: "I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now," Hinchcliffe told the crowd, per the AP. "I think it's called Puerto Rico." He went on to make jokes about Latinos, Jewish people, and Black people, all important voting blocs in next week's election. (The Trump campaign distanced itself from the joke.)