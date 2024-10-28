Politics / Tony Hinchcliffe Comedian Unapologetic About Puerto Rico Joke Tony Hinchcliffe says critics have no sense of humor after controversial line at Trump event By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Oct 28, 2024 11:42 AM CDT Copied Tony Hinchcliffe arrives to speak at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) See 1 more photo Have you heard the one about Puerto Rico? Anyone paying even slight attention to the news over the last 24 hours has probably caught wind of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke Sunday at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally: The joke: "I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now," Hinchcliffe told the crowd, per the AP. "I think it's called Puerto Rico." He went on to make jokes about Latinos, Jewish people, and Black people, all important voting blocs in next week's election. (The Trump campaign distanced itself from the joke.) No apology: In response to criticism from Democrats Tim Walz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (who is of Puerto Rican ancestry), Hinchcliffe tweeted: "These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his 'busy schedule' to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone ... watch the whole set. I'm a comedian Tim ... might be time to change your tampon." (The latter is a reference to this.) Who is he? The 40-year-old comic may be best known for his "Kill Tony" podcast, but he's also known as an "insult comedian," notes Vanity Fair. The Ohioan moved to Los Angeles in 2007 and "made a name for himself at clubs for insulting both the audience and other comics and being willing to broach any topic, no matter how sensitive," per a Hinchcliffe profile/interview last year at Variety. The story notes that he wrote "Martha Stewart's raunchy zingers for Justin Bieber" at the latter's Comedy Central Roast. Never apologize: In 2021, Hinchcliffe landed in hot water when video surfaced of a set in which he used racial slurs and stereotypes to mock Asian comedian Peng Dang, per the Austin American-Statesman. (Hinchcliffe, who has opened for Joe Rogan, also lives in Austin.) Hinchcliffe lost bookings over the controversy, but he refused to apologize. "In fact, his No. 1 rule is 'never apologize,' and he has leaned into it even more,' per Variety. As he puts it: "Comedians should never apologize for a joke, should never stop working if everyone comes after them. ... In fact, they should utilize anything that happens to them for more material. Real comedy fans see through it." Criticism: Hinchcliffe is taking a lot of heat from the left and right over Sunday's joke, and Fox News rounds up the criticism. For example, GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida wrote: "This is not a joke. It's completely classless & in poor taste. Puerto Rico is the crown jewel of the Caribbean & home to many of the most patriotic Americans I know." (More Tony Hinchcliffe stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error