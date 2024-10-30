Report: Musk Has Bought a 'Compound' for His Families

Elon Musk has been working to put together an "unusual family compound" in Austin, Texas to house at least some of his 11 known children and their mothers, according to the New York Times , which cites "four people familiar with his plans." The sources say the world's richest man has bought a 14,400-square foot Tuscan-style mansion and helped to buy a six-bedroom mansion directly behind it. When Musk is in town, he usually stays in a third mansion around 10 minutes walk away, the Times' sources say. Neighbors say they aren't sure why Musk chose the homes in a densely populated, non-gated part of the city.

The sources say Musk has talked about having his children grow up in adjoining homes and being part of each other's lives, but it's off to a "bumpy start," according to the Times. Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis, the mother of three of Musk's children, is living in one of the homes with her children, the Times reports, but musician Claire Boucher, aka Grimes, is staying away amid a custody battle over her three children with Musk. The billionaire also has five children with his first wife, Justine Musk, but the youngest of them are in their late teens and it's not clear whether any of them will move to the compound. Futurism notes that he is estranged from Vivian Wilson, his transgender daughter, and has said she was "killed by the woke mind virus."

Musk has long spoken about the benefits of having children and encouraged his followers on social media to have large families. In recent years, he has become "increasingly fixated" on falling birthrates in Western countries and has often warned of the dangers of population collapse, the Times reports. According to the Times' sources, at a Silicon Valley dinner party last year, he "offered to provide his sperm to a married couple he had met socially only a handful of times" after they said they were having trouble conceiving. The sources say that around two years ago, Musk made a similar offer to Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy's former running mate. The sources say she declined the offer. (More Elon Musk stories.)