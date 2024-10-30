Freddie Freeman's Incredible World Series Continues

One day, Freddie Freeman will look back on this World Series tear and shake his head in disbelief. Just like everyone else. Freeman broke a pair of Series records Tuesday when he homered yet again for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 against the New York Yankees, the AP reports. The slugger laced a two-run shot to right field in the first inning for the second consecutive night, making him the first player to go deep in the first four games of a Fall Classic. The streak began with his walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1. Freeman also became the lone player to homer in six straight World Series games, dating to the 2021 championship he won with Atlanta against Houston.

"Pretty cool, obviously," said Freeman, who was bothered earlier in the postseason by a lingering ankle injury. "Hopefully I can keep it going tomorrow." Freeman's latest drive wasn't enough on Tuesday night, though, as the Yankees averted a four-game sweep with an 11-4 victory. Los Angeles leads 3-1 in the Series and still needs one win for its second championship in five years and the franchise's eighth overall. Freeman drove in a third run Tuesday when he hustled hard to beat out a potential inning-ending double play in the fifth, a call at first base that was overturned following a replay challenge. That gave him 10 RBIs in the Series, tied for third-most in a Fall Classic by any player and two more than the previous Dodgers record shared by Hall of Famers Duke Snider (1952) and Gil Hodges (1956).