Money / Starbucks Starbucks Wants to Bring Back the Sharpies Chain is trying to keep customers from leaving By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Oct 31, 2024 2:25 PM CDT Copied A barista sets down a completed drink at a Starbucks in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Starbucks is scrambling to turn around declining sales, and simplifying the menu is one tactic being deployed. Now more strategies are making headlines: Sharpies: CEO Brian Niccol says the company plans to buy Sharpies in an attempt to bring back the good old days when baristas would write names and sometimes messages on customers' cups. "I thought the number I heard was something like close to 200,000 Sharpies we've got to track down," he tells CNBC. "Unfortunately, it's not as simple as just going to the Staples and picking up some Sharpies." More old school: In a similar "vibe" vein, some stores will bring back ceramic mugs and comfier furniture. Non-dairy: Also this week, the chain announced it would stop charging an extra fee for adding non-dairy beverages to drinks, reports Axios. "We're embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks," said Niccol. (More Starbucks stories.) Report an error