Starbucks Is Yanking Some Drinks From Its 'Complex' Menu

Brian Niccol has no easy task ahead of him. The new Starbucks CEO has been on the job about two months, and the current state of things is not great. The company is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon, and the preliminary numbers it released last week were underwhelming, per the AP: a 6% drop in global same-store sales for the quarter amid "a pronounced traffic decline"—with transactions being down 10% year over year. "The company, in a sign that it will take time for Mr. Niccol to fix Starbucks's issues, suspended its financial guidance for the 2025 fiscal year," observes the New York Times. But Starbucks is already starting to make moves: