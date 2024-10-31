Suffragette's Home Sees a First in This Election

For the first time, voters are casting their ballots at the home of suffragette Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. The residence-turned-museum was designated an early voting location for this year's election, reports WHAM. The New York Times points out the contrast from 1872, when Anthony was arrested at the very same home for the crime of casting a ballot in that year's presidential election. Though she didn't live to see women granted the right to vote in 1920, Anthony's leading role in the movement is seen as crucial to ratification of the 19th Amendment, notes the Washington Post.