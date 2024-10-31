Meta, Microsoft Pull Shares Down Despite Solid Reports

Microsoft reported bigger profit growth for the latest quarter than analysts expected, per the AP. Its revenue also topped forecasts, but its stock nevertheless sank 6% as investors and analysts scoured for possible disappointments. Many centered on Microsoft's estimate for upcoming growth in its Azure cloud-computing business, which fell short of some analysts' expectations. The parent company of Facebook likewise served up a better-than-expected profit report. As with Microsoft, that wasn't enough to boost its stock. Investors focused instead on Meta Platforms' warning that it expects a "significant acceleration" in spending next year while continuing to pour money into developing artificial intelligence. It fell 4.1%.

The cruise ship and cigarette businesss helped keep the day from being a complete washout. Norwegian Cruise Line Holding steamed 6.3% higher after delivering stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The cruise ship operator said it was seeing strong demand from customers across its brands and itineraries, and it raised its profit forecast for the full year of 2024. Altria Group rose 7.8% for another one of the S&P 500's bigger gains after beating analysts' profit expectations. Chief Executive Billy Gifford partly credited resilience for its Marlboro brand and announced a cost-cutting initiative.