Berkshire Sells More of Apple, Pushing Pile of Cash to Record

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added to its mountain of cash last quarter as it struggled to find stocks it wants to buy—including its own—while selling more of its stake in Apple. An earnings report released Saturday said its kitty reached a record $325.2 billion by the end of September, CNBC reports, after sitting at $276.9 billion in the second quarter. Total stock sold in the third quarter totaled $36.1 billion, which includes more than $10 billion realized from Bank of America shares since July.

Berkshire already reduced its repurchasing of its own shares earlier in the year as the stock hit record highs. It bought none in the third quarter, saying that will change when Buffett "believes that the repurchase price is below Berkshire's intrinsic value, conservatively determined." The report said Berkshire sold off roughly 100 million more Apple shares in the third quarter, per the AP. It had cut its investment almost in half during the previous quarter. Apple is still Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding, at $69.9 billion, per CNN. Apple shares have risen 16% this year.

Berkshire said profits climbed for the quarter, driven by its varied businesses, to $26.25 billion, or $18,272 per Class A share. Revenue was largely steady at $92.99 billion. Berkshire's accumulation of cash, per the Wall Street Journal, is a measure of the challenge Buffett faces in finding attractive investments to make at good prices. (More Warren Buffett stories.)