Berkshire Hathaway Sells, Especially Apple Shares

Warren Buffett's company sold almost half its shares in Apple last quarter, ballooning its cash stockpile to a record $276.94 billion. A financial report released Saturday shows that Berkshire Hathaway sold a net $75.5 billion in stocks in the three-month period ending June 30. The accumulation of cash reflects Buffett's challenge in finding good investments, the Wall Street Journal reports. "We'd love to spend it, but we won't spend it unless we think we're doing something that has very little risk and can make us a lot of money," he said during the conglomerate's annual meeting in May.