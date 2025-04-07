Stocks See-Sawed on a Wild Day on Wall Street

That a rumor could move trillions of dollars' worth of investments shows how much investors are hoping to see signs that Trump may let up on tariffs, the AP reports. Indexes kept swerving between losses and gains Monday, even after Trump threatened to raise his tariffs, because hope still remains in markets that negotiations may still come. "Could things get worse? Of course they could," says Nate Thooft, a senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management. "We're not calling the all-clear at all, but when you have this type of volatility in the market, of course you're going to have back and forth" in markets not just day to day but also hour to hour.

"We're all waiting for the next bit of information," Thooft says. "Literally a Truth Social tweet or an announcement of some sort about real negotiations could dramatically move this market. This is the world we live in right now." All that seems to be certain is that the financial pain hammered investments around the world on Monday, the third straight day of steep losses after Trump announced tariffs in his "Liberation Day."

Stocks in Hong Kong plunged 13.2% for their worst day since 1997. A barrel of benchmark US crude oil dipped below $60 during the morning for the first time since 2021, hurt by worries that a global economy weakened by trade barriers will burn less fuel.

