Comedic Actor Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot

A longtime comedy actor is now facing the very real possibility of spending time behind bars because of his participation in the Capitol riot of 2021. Jay Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge of obstructing officers during a civil order, reports NBC News.

About him: Johnston is perhaps best known for his role as pizzeria owner Jimmy Pesto on Fox's Bob's Burgers, per the AP. However, his character was written out of the show because of this controversy. He also had small roles in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Mr. Show, and Arrested Development.