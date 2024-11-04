Polish Radio Station's AI Gambit Doesn't Go Well

Earlier this fall, a Polish radio station laid off its journalists—but while that was distressing enough to the journalists involved, a more recent development is even more so. Off Radio Krakow, part of Poland's public broadcasting system, relaunched in late October, including with what it announced was "the first experiment in Poland in which journalists ... are virtual characters created by AI," per Euronews. "Is artificial intelligence more of an opportunity or a threat to media, radio, and journalism?" station chief Marcin Pulit said in a statement. "We will seek answers to this question."

The bots: The New York Times introduces the three Gen Z avatars: Emilia, Jakub, and Alex, all said to be in their early 20s (check out their profile photos here) and meant to reach a younger audience. They were part of an experiment that station execs hoped would bump up the number of listeners from the previous "close to zero" stat, according to the head of Poland's public radio.