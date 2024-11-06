Russia Blamed for Polling Place Bomb Hoaxes

Voting was interrupted at multiple locations Tuesday because of bomb threats the FBI has linked to Russia. "The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," the agency said in a statement, per the Wall Street Journal . "None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far." The Washington Post reports there were a dozen-plus threats in Georgia alone, all targeting Democratic-leaning districts in the Atlanta area.

Local officials tell the Journal that the threats forced two polling places in Georgia's Fulton County to close down temporarily. A polling place in Gwinnett County also closed for a short time. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Republican secretary of state, blamed Russia for the hoaxes, reports Reuters. "They're up to mischief, it seems. They don't want us to have a smooth, fair, and accurate election, and if they can get us to fight among ourselves, they can count that as a victory," he said.

Adrian Fontes, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, said several polling places in Navajo County received bomb threats, the Post reports. "We also have reason to believe, although I won't get into specifics, that this comes from one of our foreign enemies, namely Russia," he said. The Journal notes that if it's confirmed that the Kremlin is behind the threats, it "would mark a new—and escalatory" election interference tactic from Russia. The Russian Embassy in Washington said claims of interference were "malicious slander," adding: "We would like to emphasize that Russia has not interfered and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries."