Florida Rejects Marijuana Legalization Amendment

Measure to legalize recreational marijuana needed 60% support to pass
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 5, 2024 10:16 PM CST
Florida Rejects Legal Pot
Still illegal for recreational use in Florida.   (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

A majority of Florida voters supported legalizing recreational marijuana in Tuesday's election, but the measure didn't gain enough support to pass. Constitutional amendments in Florida require a 60% majority and Amendment 3 only had around 55% of the vote, the Miami Herald reports. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state Republican leaders campaigned against the measure, with DeSantis arguing that the smell of marijuana in the air would hurt tourism, reports the AP. Florida resident Donald Trump, however, was in favor.

"As I have previously stated, I believe it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use," Trump said last month. "As a Floridian, I will be voting YES on Amendment 3 this November." The amendment would have allowed Floridians over 21 to use marijuana without a medical reason, the Herald reports. The state legalized medical marijuana with a 71% vote in favor in 2016. (More Election 2024 stories.)

