Politics / Election 2024 Trump Re-Takes White House: Wisconsin Pushes Him Over 270 Former president also wins North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania By Polly Davis Doig, Newser Staff Posted Nov 6, 2024 5:11 AM CST Copied Former President Trump listens at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The AP called the 2024 presidential race for Donald Trump shortly after 5:30am Eastern Wednesday, with a projected win in the battleground state of Wisconsin pushing him over the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the presidency. Trump earlier won the swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, with three other battleground states—and Alaska—still in play. Trump declared victory in a speech hours prior to the race being called by the AP. Neither candidate registered an upset in the non-battleground states already decided, per the New York Times. A look: Electoral College count: Trump 277, Harris 224. States for Trump: The AP has called Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska (statewide, along with the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts), North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Maine's 2nd Congressional District for Trump. States for Harris: The AP has called California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, the 1st Congressional District of Maine, the 2nd Congressional District of Nebraska, and the District of Columbia for Harris. Swing states: Trump won Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, with Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada still undecided. Republicans have regained control of the Senate. Control of the House may not be clear for a while. (More Election 2024 stories.)