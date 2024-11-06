Trump Re-Takes White House: Wisconsin Pushes Him Over 270

The AP called the 2024 presidential race for Donald Trump shortly after 5:30am Eastern Wednesday, with a projected win in the battleground state of Wisconsin pushing him over the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the presidency. Trump earlier won the swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, with three other battleground states—and Alaska—still in play. Trump declared victory in a speech hours prior to the race being called by the AP. Neither candidate registered an upset in the non-battleground states already decided, per the New York Times. A look:



Electoral College count: Trump 277, Harris 224.