Will Johnson Keep Gavel? Call May Take Awhile

Republicans controlled the House heading into Tuesday, but the question of whether they'll be able to hang on to it might not be answered for a day or two, if not longer. Still, Tuesday night should bring clues, with bellwether races in New York and California in particular. All 435 seats are up for grabs, but only 1 in 10 are seen as competitive contests. See this primer.

Republicans Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were among the big-name incumbents whose victories were called early, per USA Today. Trump ally: In a good early sign for the GOP, Anna Luna won her bid for re-election in Florida, per the AP. Luna is an ally of former President Trump, and her race was labeled as one to watch by NBC News.

The count: It's changing quickly, but the Washington Post counter had the GOP at 96 and Democrats at 74 at 10pm. The magic number for control is 218.