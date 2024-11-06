Florida Makes Pronounced Shift to the Right

One takeaway from Election Night: Florida is further to the right than it was in 2020. Per the AP, "almost every region" of the state moved to the right, including the blue counties. The AP has an infographic, seen here, showing the shifts by county, by region, and by group. The county with the biggest shift was Miami-Dade, which moved 18 percentage points to the right. That was enough to flip the county from blue to red: Donald Trump was winning the county by about 11 points, after losing it by 7 points in 2020, the Federalist reports. No Republican presidential candidate has won the county since 1988, but the county did flip red in the last gubernatorial election, going for Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.
Osceola County—which has a Hispanic majority and a sizable Puerto Rican population—also flipped for Trump by 1.5 points after breaking for Joe Biden by almost 14 points in 2020. USA Today takes a closer look at Florida, which, it notes, was once the country's "largest swing state"—remember when George W. Bush won it by just 537 votes in 2000? No longer purple, however, it's now reliably red. The paper sums up the reasons: "more Republicans moving to the state than Democrats, a huge GOP voter registration advantage, national political realignment shifting more non-college educated voters toward Republican candidates, a growing Hispanic population that is trending more conservative, a weak Florida Democratic Party and major GOP figures who have put their imprint on the state." For much more detail, see its full piece.