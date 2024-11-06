Control of the Senate: GOP Scores Its First Flip

Republicans headed into Tuesday with a good chance of flipping control of the Senate back in their favor. Democrats currently have a 51-49 advantage, but incumbents are playing defense in a number of competitive states. The GOP gained its first seat of the night when the AP called the West Virginia race for Republican Gov. Jim Justice. He easily defeated Democrat Glenn Elliott, mayor of Wheeling, and will take the seat of retiring independent Joe Manchin.

The count: Based on early vote results, Republicans have 43 seats, Democrats 34, per the Washington Post.