Control of the Senate: GOP Scores Its First Flip

Jim Justice wins as expected in West Virginia, and Rick Scott keeps his seat in Florida
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 5, 2024 6:46 PM CST
Updated Nov 5, 2024 7:12 PM CST
GOP Scores Its First Senate Flip
Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has won his race for the Senate.   (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

Republicans headed into Tuesday with a good chance of flipping control of the Senate back in their favor. Democrats currently have a 51-49 advantage, but incumbents are playing defense in a number of competitive states. The GOP gained its first seat of the night when the AP called the West Virginia race for Republican Gov. Jim Justice. He easily defeated Democrat Glenn Elliott, mayor of Wheeling, and will take the seat of retiring independent Joe Manchin.

  • The count: Based on early vote results, Republicans have 43 seats, Democrats 34, per the Washington Post.

Other big races:

  • Florida: GOP Sen. Rick Scott avoided a Democratic flip by defeating Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
  • Arizona: Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego vs. Republican Kari Lake, vying for the seat of independent Kyrsten Sinema, who opted not to run.
  • Michigan: Democrat Elissa Slotkin vs. Republican Mike Rogers, both vying for the seat of the retiring Democrat Debbie Stabenow.
  • Montana: Democratic Sen. Jon Tester vs. Republican Tim Sheehy.
  • Nebraska: GOP Sen. Deb Fischer vs. independent Dan Osborne.
  • Nevada: Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen vs. Republican Sam Brown.
  • Ohio: Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown vs. Republican Bernie Moreno.
  • Pennsylvania: Democratic Sen. Bob Casey vs. Republican David McCormick.
  • Texas: GOP Sen. Ted Cruz vs. Democrat Colin Allred.
  • Wisconsin: Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin vs. Republican Eric Hovde.
