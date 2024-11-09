Japan Has a Trucker Shortage. Its Solution Is Novel

If it works, expect other major cities around the world to copy the idea to some degree: Japan is building what amounts to a giant "conveyor belt road" from Tokyo to Osaka to ship cargo, reports the Guardian. Details:

The transport corridor would run 320 miles from the capital to Osaka aboveground, in the middle of a highway, per the AP. Meaning, cars would be traveling on either side of it. The corridor would ship containers the size of a standard closet, filled with goods. See this Japanese-language video. When: The first test runs are scheduled to start in 2027. If all goes well, the experiment would be expanded to other cities.