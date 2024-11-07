Dozens of Monkeys Are on the Loose in South Carolina

South Carolina residents have been instructed to lock their doors and windows after dozens of monkeys escaped a research facility on Wednesday. The Yemassee Police Department confirmed 43 rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from Alpha Genesis, a facility near Beaufort that breeds various monkey species for medical testing and research, per the Post and Courier. The department said late Wednesday that traps had been set in the area and police were using thermal imaging cameras "in an attempt to locate the animals." None of the monkeys had been captured by Thursday morning, police said.
Alpha Genesis' website says it conducts research projects for government, university, and private industry clients using "the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide." Another 19 monkeys escaped the facility in 2016, but they were captured and returned within six hours, the Guardian reports. "If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them," police said Wednesday, noting residents should "keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes."