Dozens of Monkeys Are on the Loose in South Carolina

South Carolina residents have been instructed to lock their doors and windows after dozens of monkeys escaped a research facility on Wednesday. The Yemassee Police Department confirmed 43 rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from Alpha Genesis, a facility near Beaufort that breeds various monkey species for medical testing and research, per the Post and Courier. The department said late Wednesday that traps had been set in the area and police were using thermal imaging cameras "in an attempt to locate the animals." None of the monkeys had been captured by Thursday morning, police said.