Cause of Fatal After-School Crash in Illinois Still Unclear Four female students were killed when car rammed through building By John Johnson Posted Apr 29, 2025 6:32 AM CDT Accidental or deliberate? The question remained unanswered Tuesday morning after a car smashed through a building hosting an after-school program in the small Illinois town of Chatham. Authorities say four female students between the ages of 4 and 18 were killed, reports NBC News. Three of them were struck while standing outside the building. Several others were injured, including one person who was airlifted to a hospital. The driver appeared to be uninjured and was still undergoing evaluation at a hospital, per the AP. The person has not been identified, and no charges have been filed. No one else was in the vehicle. The car struck a building housing Youth Needing Other Things Outdoors, entering through its east wall and exiting through its west wall, reports the Washington Post. "I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon," said Gov. JB Pritzker in a statement. Chatham, near Springfield, has a population of about 15,000