Biden: Let's 'Bring Down the Temperature'

President Biden addressed the nation on Thursday in the wake of Tuesday's vote, and he promised an orderly handoff to Donald Trump. "The American experiment endures," he said in the Rose Garden, reports the Washington Post.

"I will fulfill my oath, and I will honor the constitution. On January 20, we'll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America."

"Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans," Biden said, per the Guardian. "Bring down the temperature."