Biden: Let's 'Bring Down the Temperature'

President addresses nation after election, promises an orderly transition
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 7, 2024 11:10 AM CST
President Biden in the Rose Garden of the White House Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.   (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden addressed the nation on Thursday in the wake of Tuesday's vote, and he promised an orderly handoff to Donald Trump. "The American experiment endures," he said in the Rose Garden, reports the Washington Post.

  • "I will fulfill my oath, and I will honor the constitution. On January 20, we'll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America."
  • "Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans," Biden said, per the Guardian. "Bring down the temperature."

  • "I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system," said the president. "It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent, and it can be trusted, win or lose."
  • In regard to his fellow Democrats, Biden said: "Setbacks are unavoidable but giving up is unforgivable," per the New York Times. "Remember, a defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up."
