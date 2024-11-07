Earth on Track to Miss 1.5C Target for First Time

For the second year in a row, Earth will almost certainly be the hottest it's ever been. And for the first time, the globe this year will reach more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming compared to the preindustrial average, the European climate agency Copernicus said Thursday. "It's this relentless nature of the warming that I think is worrying," said Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus. Buontempo said the data clearly shows the planet wouldn't see such a long sequence of record-breaking temperatures without the constant increase of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere driving global warming, reports the AP .

He cited other factors that contribute to exceptionally warm years like last year and this one, including El Nino. But he and other scientists say the long-term increase in temperatures beyond fluctuations like El Nino is a bad sign. "A very strong El Nino event is a sneak peek into what the new normal will be about a decade from now," said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist with the nonprofit Berkeley Earth. News of a likely second year of record heat comes days before the next UN climate conference, COP 29, is set to begin in Azerbaijan. Talks are expected to focus on how to generate trillions of dollars to help the world transition to clean energies like wind and solar and avoid more warming.

A United Nations report this year said that since the mid-1800s on average, the world has already heated up 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit)—up from previous estimates of 1.1 degrees (2 degrees Fahrenheit) or 1.2 degrees (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit). That's of concern because the UN says the greenhouse gas emission reduction goals of the world's nations still aren't nearly ambitious enough to keep the 1.5 degree Celsius target on track. The target was chosen to try to stave off the worst effects of climate change on humanity, including extreme weather. Buontempo said going over the 1.5 degree Celsius benchmark this year is "psychologically important."