Israel Launches Strikes on Lebanon, Northern Gaza

Israeli strikes killed dozens of people including children on Sunday in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza, as the world watched for signs of how the US election might affect the wars between Israel and Iranian-backed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement saying that he has spoken three times with Donald Trump since Tuesday's election, per the BBC , and that they "see eye-to-eye regarding "the Iranian threat." Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to meet with President Biden on Tuesday, the AP reports.

The airstrike in Lebanon killed at least 23 people, including seven children, in Aalmat village north of Beirut, far from the areas in the east and south where Hezbollah has a major presence. There was no Israeli evacuation warning. Hezbollah began firing rockets, drones, and missiles into Israel after war broke out in Gaza, in solidarity with the Palestinians and Hamas. Israel retaliated, and a series of escalations have led to all-out war. In northern Gaza, an Israeli strike on a home sheltering displaced people in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya killed at least 17 people, including nine women, according to Dr. Fadel Naim, director of Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City. Israel's military said that it targeted a site where militants were operating, without providing evidence. It said the details of the strike were under review.

Also on Sunday, Israel's military released what it called footage of Hamas abusing detainees, per the AP. The soundless footage, dated from 2018 to 2020, appears to show hooded detainees chained in stress positions. In some clips, men beat or poke them with batons. It wasn't possible to independently verify the videos, which the military said that it recovered during operations in Gaza. Rights groups have long accused the Hamas-run government in Gaza and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank of abusing detainees and violently quashing dissent. Israel has been accused of similar abuses, especially since the start of the war.