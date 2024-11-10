With Few Challenges, Venom Repeats

Venom: The Last Dance has been no blockbuster in North American theaters. But in a lethargic fall moviegoing season, even a so-so performing superhero sequel can rule the box office for three straight weeks. For the third weekend in a row, the film has been the No. 1 movie at the box office, collecting $16.2 million in ticket sales in US and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It fended off a pair of new challengers in the Hugh Grant horror thriller Heretic and the feel-good holiday movie The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the AP reports.

The major studios opted not to put new releases into theaters during an election week. That allowed Sony Pictures Venom: The Last Dance, the third entry in the Tom Hardy-led franchise, to hold its position. A24's Heretic follows two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who knock on the door of a man (Grant) they'll regret trying to evangelize to. Though Heretic has been critically acclaimed for the darkest turn yet by Grant, audiences were less impressed, giving it a "C+" CinemaScore. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, released by Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, which specializes in Christian entertainment, is about six siblings with a bad reputation who take over a church pageant. The film did well with audiences, receiving an "A" CinemaScore.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.