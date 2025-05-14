World's 'Poorest President' Dies

José Mujica, the onetime guerrilla fighter who became the world's "poorest president," has died at 89, leaving behind a legacy of radical politics and a famously simple way of life. Mujica, who governed Uruguay from 2010 to 2015, was respected for his austere lifestyle and blunt critiques of consumer culture—a stark contrast to most world leaders, per the BBC . The current president, Yamandú Orsi, announced his passing on X on Tuesday but did not specify a cause; Mujica had been battling esophageal cancer since last spring, per the Guardian .

Before his presidency, Mujica had a turbulent history as a founder of the Tupamaros guerrilla group in the 1960s, reportedly surviving being shot six times and enduring more than 14 years in prison, much of it in isolation after being captured during Uruguay's dictatorship. He was released in 1985 when democracy returned, describing his freedom as more meaningful than his later election as president. Although he came from a middle-class family and once belonged to Uruguay's traditional National Party, Mujica rose as a key figure in the leftist Frente Amplio coalition.

As president, he presided over a period of economic growth and significant social changes, including the legalization of same-sex marriage, abortion, and recreational marijuana. Mujica famously rejected the presidential mansion, living instead with his wife in a simple house and donating much of his salary to charity. While he promoted government austerity, his administration did increase public spending, drawing criticism from opponents. He left office with high approval ratings and was later succeeded by Orsi, his political protege. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)